Karnataka reports five more Omicron cases; tally now 8

The country's first two Omicron cases were detected in the State on December 2

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 16 2021, 20:15 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2021, 21:46 ist
A health worker collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test, amid fear of the spreading of a new variant of Covid-19, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday said five more cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected in the state.

This takes the state's tally of Omicron cases to eight.

"Five more cases of Omicron have been detected in Karnataka today: 19 yr male returning from UK, 36 yr male returning from Delhi, 70 yr female returning from Delhi, 52 yr male returning from Nigeria, 33 yr male returning from South Africa," Sudhakar tweeted.

The country's first two Omicron cases-- a South African national who has left the country, and the other a local person, a Doctor with no travel history, were detected in the State on December 2. A 34-year-old Bengaluru native who returned to the city following a business trip in South Africa had become the third case on December 12.

