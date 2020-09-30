Karnataka reports over 10,000 Covid-19 cases for first time; Bengaluru accounts for nearly half

Karnataka on Tuesday reported a record 10,453 new Covid-19 cases, of which Bengaluru alone accounted for 4,868 cases.

Both the state and the city crossed testing milestones, as the state tested 87,475 samples on Monday, and Bengaluru tested 33,304 samples.

Experts attributed the surge in cases to increased testing, but expressed concern over a consistent test positivity rate that is just over 12% for the state.

As on Tuesday, the state’s test positivity rate was 12.34%, and Bengaluru’s test positivity rate was 13.76%.

Dr C N Manjunath, state nodal officer for Covid-19 testing, told DH, “Though we tested over 87,000 samples on Monday, the state’s positivity rate is steady at 12%. It is neither increasing nor decreasing. Even if we were to continuously increase testing, if the positivity rate remains the same, that is not a sign of the pandemic abating.”

Dr Giridhar Babu, epidemiologist and member of the state technical advisory committee, said that infections were raising steadily in the rest of Karnataka. In terms of fatalities, the growth rate of ICU admissions in Bengaluru was decreasing, he said.

“Earlier, there was a surge in cases in Bengaluru and now it is rising in the rest of Karnataka. Cases have to be detected early to save more lives. It is not necessarily a bad thing that cases are rising,” he said.

The concern is the number of ICU cases. “Detecting more cases will prevent more deaths. Once the elderly with comorbidities are diagnosed, they will at least be taken to a facility with oxygen, which is currently not happening because of delayed testing. They do not want to get tested because of the stigma,” Babu said.

Out of the 136 deaths reported on Tuesday, eight patients either died at home or were brought dead, indicating that they never received medical help.