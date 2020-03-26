Karnataka reports second COVID-19 death as 70-year-old woman dies

A 70-year-old woman who was tested positive for COVID-19 died on Wednesday morning. She is from Hindupur, Andhra Pradesh, who came to Gauribidnur in Chikkaballapur district to meet her relatives.

She had a travel history to Mecca in Saudi Arabia and comorbidities like diabetes, chest pain and hip fracture.

The time of death of the woman was around 1 pm on Wednesday, state health minister B Sriramulu said.

She was first admitted to Chikkaballapur district hospital and then shifted to the city's Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases on Tuesday. Later, she was shifted to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital.

Dr Prakash Kumar, Joint Director, Communicable Diseases, Department of Health and Family Welfare, said, "She has five high-risk contacts including her son and family. She was only treated by one doctor in the COVID-19 ward of Bowring with protection. Hence, he's not at risk. We have offered prophylaxis of hydroxychloroquine for health staff for whoever wants it. A nodal officer from Bowring was present at the burial on Wednesday."