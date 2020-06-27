Karnataka reports single day high of 918 new Covid-19 cases; 596 infections in Bengaluru

Karnataka on Saturday reported a single day high of 918 new coronavirus cases taking the overall tally in the state to 11,923, the Health department said.

Eleven deaths took the Covid-19 toll in the state to 191, it further said.

According to the health department bulletin, 11,923 people have been tested positive so far since the outbreak of the pandemic, which includes 7,287 discharges, 4,441 total active cases and 191 deaths.

"This is the highest ever spike in the state as well as Bengaluru," a health department official told P T I after the capital city recorded 596 cases.

Of the 191 people who died of coronavirus in the state since the outbreak of pandemic, 84 are from Bengaluru alone.

As the state witnessed the unprecedented spike in the cases, the Health Department gave a go by to the details of the contact tracing and history of the patients in its bulletin.

Besides 596 in Bengaluru, 49 were tested positive in Dakshina Kannada, 33 in Kalaburagi, 24 each in Ballari and Gadag, 19 in Dharwad, 17 in Bidar, 14 each in Udupi, Hassan and Kolar.

According to the health department, 102 patients were discharged in Yadgir, 60 each in Ballari and Bidar, 41 in Raichur, 24 in Kalaburagi, 10 in Udupi, nine in Uttara Kannada, eight each in Shivamogga and Dakshina Kannada.

Of the 11 deaths due to coronavirus on Saturday, three each were reported in Bengaluru and Bidar, two each in Kalaburagi and one each in Gadag, Ballari and Dharwad.

Those who died due to the virus aged between 50 years and 95 years.