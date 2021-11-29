Karnataka resident doctors launch indefinite protest

Karnataka resident doctors launch indefinite protest

The doctors raised slogans against the State government and Medical Education Minister for not keeping their promise

Suraksha P
Suraksha P, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 29 2021, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2021, 02:12 ist
undreds of doctors, under the banner of Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors (KARD) are participating in the protest. Credit: DH Photo

Resident doctors attached to Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) launched an indefinite protest against the state government for its failure to pay Covid allowance and stipend.

For the third time, the resident doctors (postgraduate students) launched the protest recently. Hundreds of doctors, under the banner of Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors (KARD) are participating in the protest in front of K R Hospital.

They raised slogans against the State government and Medical Education Minister for not keeping their promise. The government had promised to pay Rs 10,000 Covid allowance, besides the stipend, but failed to keep its promise. The stipend scale for first year was Rs 45,000, Rs 50,000 and Rs 55,000 for second and third year respectively, the protesters said.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Covid-19
Coronavirus
doctors
Omicron

Related videos

What's Brewing

News agencies create joint 'European Newsroom'

News agencies create joint 'European Newsroom'

Club World Cup to be held in UAE in February

Club World Cup to be held in UAE in February

South Africa returnee from Chandigarh Covid positive

South Africa returnee from Chandigarh Covid positive

Sharjeel's speech did not incite violence: Allahabad HC

Sharjeel's speech did not incite violence: Allahabad HC

Who is Parag Agrawal, Twitter's new CEO?

Who is Parag Agrawal, Twitter's new CEO?

UAE stops jail term for those bringing in cannabis

UAE stops jail term for those bringing in cannabis

'Omicron' cryptocurrency rides variant rollercoaster

'Omicron' cryptocurrency rides variant rollercoaster

Where's the smile? Internet faults Sabyasachi again

Where's the smile? Internet faults Sabyasachi again

Suniel Shetty was emotional when he saw 'Tadap': Ahan

Suniel Shetty was emotional when he saw 'Tadap': Ahan

Are new Covid-19 variants linked to low vaccination?

Are new Covid-19 variants linked to low vaccination?

 