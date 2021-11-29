Karnataka resident doctors launch indefinite protest

Resident doctors attached to Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) launched an indefinite protest against the state government for its failure to pay Covid allowance and stipend.

For the third time, the resident doctors (postgraduate students) launched the protest recently. Hundreds of doctors, under the banner of Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors (KARD) are participating in the protest in front of K R Hospital.

They raised slogans against the State government and Medical Education Minister for not keeping their promise. The government had promised to pay Rs 10,000 Covid allowance, besides the stipend, but failed to keep its promise. The stipend scale for first year was Rs 45,000, Rs 50,000 and Rs 55,000 for second and third year respectively, the protesters said.

Check out latest DH videos here