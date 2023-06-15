Karnataka returns Bt Brinjal trial proposal by Maharashtra-based company

The Karnataka government has returned the proposal by a Maharashtra-based company, to conduct trials of genetically modified (Bt) brinjal.

In January, Beejsheetal Research Private Limited, Jalna, had sought the ‘No Objection’ certificate for conducting biosafety trials of the two varieties of seeds that carry Cry1Fa1 gene, which enables the brinjal to produce toxins that kill fruit and shoot borer moths.

The proposal was to be placed before the high-level committee headed by the chief secretary, comprising officials and experts. The company had sought trial site at the Horticulture University, Bagalkot.

However, the Environment Department, which scrutinised the proposal, found that the approvals by the central panel was old. “The approval by the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) was given three years ago. We sent back the proposal, advising the company to get a fresh approval from the GEAC,” a senior official in the department told DH.

The official explained that the company was told to get fresh approval to ensure that the decisions will be in line with the latest policy of the Union government.

The proposal had drawn opposition from experts and activists in the state. T V Ramachandra, coordinator at the IISc’s Energy and Wetlands Research Group, Centre for Ecological Sciences, who is also the member of the state-level committee, said any proposal for GM crop trials has to be reviewed from the perspective of sustainability of environment and farmers.

“We have over 12 varieties of brinjal in Uttara Kannada district with distinct qualities, from yield to taste and fragrance. We should invest on research to hybridise these strains rather than helping multi-national companies (MNCs),” he said.

Karnataka, last year, issued NOC for confined field trials of two herbicide-tolerant GM crops: Bt Cotton and Bt Maize. Activists from the Alliance for Sustainable and Holistic Agriculture and GM-Free India have said that the herbicide-tolerance poses threat to the biodiversity. The GM crops will only help MNCs dominate the market by removing the local varieties, they had said.