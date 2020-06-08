Karnataka reverts to 7-day home quarantine for asymptomatic Maharashtra returnees

Four days after extending home quarantine for asymptomatic Maharashtra returnees to two weeks from one, Karnataka on Monday again reverted to its old rule of quarantining them for a week at home after seven days in institutional quarantine.

The state for several consecutive days has been seeing majority of its cases from Maharashtra. Many from Monday's 277 interstate patients were from Maharashtra.

People aged above 60, those with comorbidities like HIV, Tuberuclosis, cancer, stroke, dialysis, organ transplant history, diabetes, hypertension and other immunocompromised individuals will be tested once between fifth and seventh day of arrival.

Even those under exempted categories along with one attendant had to undergo 21 days home quarantine according to June 4 circular. But now they have to undergo only two weeks quarantine as per old rules. Those under exempted categories are persons with death in the family, pregnant women, children below the age of 10, elderly aged above 60, those with serious illness and those under distress.

Also, there is no test for asymptomatics who do not fall in these categories. There is no test for asymptomatic persons from other states too. According to the last available state COVID-19 war room report of June 7, 3,922 of the 5,452 cases reported in the state have a domestic travel history. Further, 3,537 are from Maharashtra.

Pooling of five samples will be done for asymptomatic international and interstate returnees.

According to the last available state COVID-19 war room report of Karnataka on June 7, 93 per cent of all cases were asymptomatic. This means as many as 5,072 cases out of 5452 are asymptomatic. Only 7 per cent, that is 380 cases are symptomatic.