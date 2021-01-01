Karnataka: Roopa, Nimbalkar among major cop transfers

In a fallout to the bureaucratic squabble over the Rs 619- crore Bengaluru Safe City Project, the state government on Thursday transferred Home Secretary Roopa D as the managing director, Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation Ltd while another IPS officer involved in the controversy, Hemant Nimbalkar, was transferred as IGP, Internal Security Division.

Ordering the transfer of IPS officers, the state government not only upgraded the Secretary, Home Department but also brought in senior IPS officer and ADGP Malini Krishnamoorthy as Principal Secretary (PCAS), Home Department.

While D Roopa will serve in a non-policing post in her new role, Nimbalkar will assist his former boss ADGP Bhaskar Rao, who heads the Internal Security Division of the Karnataka Police.

Interestingly, the controversial tender project has been reportedly entrusted to IGP and Additional Commissioner Soumendu Mukherjee.

Similarly, IGP M Chandra Sekhar who headed the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) under three Chief Ministerial regimes, has been posted as IGP, Central Range. Yet another senior IPS officer ADGP Dr K Ramachandra Rao has been transferred to the Grievances and Human Rights wing of the Karnataka police.

While IGP Vipul Kumar, who is currently heading the Southern Range, is posted as director, Karnataka Police Academy in Mysuru, DIG Vikash Kumar Vikash is transferred as DIG, Karnataka State Reserve Police.

Another IPS officer Vartika Katiyar is transferred as SP, State Crime Record Bureau.

The state government also ordered the promotion of Dr P Ravindranath as DGP and posted him as DGP, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement. Besides, IGP Seemanth Kumar Singh has also been promoted to the rank of ADGP and posted to the Anti-Corruption Bureau.



