Karnataka: RTC workers decide to withdraw strike

City and suburban bus service belonging to the four road transport corporations will resume on Sunday night as the workers have decided to withdraw the three-day strike.

Transport Minister Laxman Savadi said the government has responded to many of the demands of the workers, including provision of health insurance under Arogya Sanjeevini scheme, revision of pay scale and a committee on inter-corporation transfer.

However, one demand remained unfulfilled. "We have not agreed to provide them government-employee status," the minister said..