Karnataka RTE quota: First list out

The Department of School Education has announced the first round of seat selection under the Right to Education (RTE) quota for the 2023-24 academic year.
In the first round, of the 11,532 applications received, 5,105 students received the seats. They will receive an SMS on their registered numbers. Those, who have got seats in the first round, should get admission on or before May 29.
