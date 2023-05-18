Karnataka RTE quota: First list out

Karnataka RTE quota: First list out

In the first round, of the 11,532 applications received,  5,105 students received the seats.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 18 2023, 23:46 ist
  • updated: May 19 2023, 03:48 ist

The Department of School Education has announced the first round of seat selection under the Right to Education (RTE) quota for the 2023-24 academic year.

In the first round, of the 11,532 applications received,  5,105 students received the seats. They will receive an SMS on their registered numbers. Those, who have got seats in the first round, should get admission on or before May 29. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

RTE
Karnataka
Karnataka News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Find your furry friend: Dog adoption drive tomorrow

Find your furry friend: Dog adoption drive tomorrow

Imran’s Pirni: A weapon Pak Army has never faced before

Imran’s Pirni: A weapon Pak Army has never faced before

Saving Arikomban and other challenges

Saving Arikomban and other challenges

Plastic-eating fungi found in coastal salt marshes

Plastic-eating fungi found in coastal salt marshes

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral cost UK government $200 mn

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral cost UK government $200 mn

'Plagiarising' from 'Pathaan': 'MI 7' trailer trolled

'Plagiarising' from 'Pathaan': 'MI 7' trailer trolled

Potentially volcanically active exoplanet discovered

Potentially volcanically active exoplanet discovered

Last Harrison Ford Indiana Jones film debuts at Cannes

Last Harrison Ford Indiana Jones film debuts at Cannes

London show explores sari's 21st century reinvention

London show explores sari's 21st century reinvention

Use of tech to achieve social justice a distant dream

Use of tech to achieve social justice a distant dream

 