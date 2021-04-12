Karnataka rules out online exam for higher classes

Karnataka rules out online examination for higher classes

There was a demand from a section of students and parents to conduct the tests online

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 12 2021, 23:20 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2021, 00:17 ist
A few deemed universities may be able to conduct exams online, said Narayan. Credit: DH Photo

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Monday ruled out holding examinations online.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting in view of the spurt in Covid-19 cases, Narayan, who holds the higher education portfolio, said there was a demand from a section of students and parents to conduct the tests online.

"It will not be possible to conduct the online exams in the present system. Examinations will be conducted only in offline mode though a few deemed universities may be able to conduct exams online. This will not be possible in the government set-up," Narayan said.

The timetable for degree, post-graduation, diploma, and engineering examinations has been affected a bit due to the ongoing bus strike, the Minister said adding that the exams would resume immediately after the strike ends.

Physical classes would be started once the pandemic is brought under control, and the students can attend physically or through online mode.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
online exams
Coronavirus
Dr C N Ashwath Narayan

Related videos

What's Brewing

A reluctant star heads home with the green jacket

A reluctant star heads home with the green jacket

In Pics | BAFTA 2021: Winners in key categories

In Pics | BAFTA 2021: Winners in key categories

Kerala's dancing medicos inspire cops in vaccine push

Kerala's dancing medicos inspire cops in vaccine push

This bar offers a glimpse of a world without Covid-19

This bar offers a glimpse of a world without Covid-19

Five new animal species discovered in Tibet

Five new animal species discovered in Tibet

 