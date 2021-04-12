Karnataka rules out online examination for higher classes

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Monday ruled out holding examinations online.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting in view of the spurt in Covid-19 cases, Narayan, who holds the higher education portfolio, said there was a demand from a section of students and parents to conduct the tests online.

"It will not be possible to conduct the online exams in the present system. Examinations will be conducted only in offline mode though a few deemed universities may be able to conduct exams online. This will not be possible in the government set-up," Narayan said.

The timetable for degree, post-graduation, diploma, and engineering examinations has been affected a bit due to the ongoing bus strike, the Minister said adding that the exams would resume immediately after the strike ends.

Physical classes would be started once the pandemic is brought under control, and the students can attend physically or through online mode.