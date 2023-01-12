Karnataka: Runway prepared for your takeoff, Modi tells youth

Asserting that Yuva Shakti is the driving force in India’s economic growth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said there is great optimism in the world towards India and its youth.

“Global voices are saying that this century belongs to India and its youth. In the last eight-nine years, the foundation has been laid in all domains including economy, education, skill development and digitisation for the special mission of youth to make an impact for India on the global scene. The runway is ready for your takeoff,” he said.

Noting that Indian startups are getting record investment, while many global companies are setting up manufacturing units to ‘Make in India’, Modi said youth are responsible for the phenomenon of ‘looking at India’ today.

Speaking after inaugurating the 26th National Youth Festival here on Thursday, Modi also termed the new National Education Policy (NEP) as the foundation to make youth future-ready by preparing a practical and futuristic education system, asking the youth to have a futuristic approach, to link with new things in the world, and to do positive disruption to overtake developed countries.

“Some people said initiatives like digital payment, Swachh Bharat Mission, Jan Dhan accounts and indigenous vaccines against Covid-19 would not work. Today, India is successful in all these and is being discussed worldwide. Some people may laugh or oppose when you become innovative, but stick to it if you are confident, and you will be successful,” Modi said.

Predicting the possibility of some non-existing things at present becoming mainstream professions for the youth in future, Modi said emerging technologies like AI, machine learning, IoT, and data science would change the world.

“We are the fifth largest economy now, and our target is to take the country to the top three positions. The economic growth has brought a lot of opportunities for the youth,” he said.

Observing that the next 25 years are important for building the nation, Modi said. “Yuva Shakti drives the country’s journey. India is a leader in agriculture, while a new revolution is coming in this field through technology and innovation, which would create new opportunities for youth.”

Modi invoked in his speech Swami Vivekananda, Kittur Rani Chennamma, Sangolli Rayanna, Narayan Doni, a young martyr, Jnanpith awardees and music maestros of the region among others.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Youth Affairs & Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur and others were present.