Karnataka’s Delta Plus case differs from those in other states

While most of the older Delta Plus cases found in India and around the world are of the AY.1 variety, scientific reports indicate that the mutant virus is further mutating into an even more dangerous form called AY.2.

According to scientists and various genomic databases, Karnataka’s sole Delta Plus case is actually an AY.2 variant, which has two additional mutations than the baseline Delta Plus.

This not only includes the K417N mutation in the spike protein which scientists have found to be resistant to the monoclonal antibody treatment, but also another mutation which was widely recorded in Europe last year.

Known as A222V, this mutation was present in the 20A.EU1 variant, which dominated Europe last autumn.

Lab tests last year found that human antibodies were slightly less effective at neutralising viruses with the A222V mutation.

Nevertheless, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar sought to strike a reassuring tone on Tuesday.

“There is no information that this variant is more severe or transmissible than the existing Delta variant. The variant is being studied further,” he said.

According to Dr V Ravi of the Genomics Surveillance Committee, Karnataka’s one sequence originated from Mysuru and was reported to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia (Insacog) on June 2.

It is not yet clear how many of the new Delta Plus cases found in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu are of the AY.2 variety.

A total of 30 Delta Plus cases are officially disclosed from India so far. Seven of the cases are of AY.1 variety.