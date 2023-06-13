Karnataka Sanskrit University gets 'A' grade

The Karnataka Sanskrit University (KSU) has been accredited with 'A’ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in its first attempt itself.

In a communication to media, the Vice Chancellor of KSU Prof Ahalya S informed that the varsity has been accredited with the 'A' grade in the first cycle.

"The KSU had started preparations to offer itself for assessment and accreditation in 2022 and had submitted the Self-Study Report in 2023. The peer team of NAAC visited the varsity on May 22, 23 and 24 to assess the quality parameters in the assessment and accreditation process," stated the VC.

Attributing the achievement to the dedicated leadership team, staff, students, alumni and other contributors, the Vice-Chancellor said, “The vision of the university propels the faculty and staff to deliver value-based education that transforms students to become competent to lead”.

The Vice Chancellor expressed happiness for getting NAAC ‘A’ grade and said it will further increase the responsibility of each employee of the university to maintain the quality.