Karnataka: Schemes, service delivery in doldrums as delimitation delays ZP-TP polls

For more than a year now, zilla panchayats and taluk panchayats - vital cogs in the decentralised administration machinery - are being run without any elected representatives to discuss schemes and guide officials to implement projects based on requirements.

The ZP-TP elections were due in May-June 2021. They were not held as the government constituted a delimitation commission to redraw panchayat boundaries.

Karnataka has 31 zilla panchayats under which there are 232 taluk panchayats, covering 30,000 villages.

Though parties are hopeful that elections will be held in October this year, uncertainty over reservation for Other Backward Castes (OBCs) has kept the suspense alive.

Meanwhile, there are complaints of partisan attitude of local officials over implementation of various government schemes in the absence of elected local bodies.

Also, the Cabinet does not have a minister for rural development & panchayat raj (RDPR), a portfolio that is with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai following senior BJP lawmaker K S Eshwarappa's resignation in April this year.

Shekar Kukkedi, a former Dakshina Kannada zilla panchayat member, said the delay in electing local bodies has increased the dependence on local MLAs for even small works in gram panchayat or taluk panchayat level.

"Programmes by various government departments are not reaching people as MLAs cannot concentrate on all 32 departments. Officers have total control of all schemes," he said.

SSLC results hit

Citing an example, he said lack of oversight by local representatives ahead of SSLC examinations this year affected the results in districts.

"The zilla panchayat used to routinely discuss this issue and chalk out special programmes to boost results," he contended.

Selection of beneficiaries is also not transparent, Shekar said, alleging that only those close to local MLAs were successful in getting any work done.

Siddu Patil, former president of Gadag zilla panchayat, said administration was hit.

"Since only local MLA and grama panchayats (GP) exist, works are not taken up in the manner they were earlier. GP members cannot direct the zilla panchayat to take up any programmes. Earlier, they used to follow directions of ZP members. Now, they listen to only MLAs," he said.

'Officials out of control'

Another former member, under the condition of anonymity, claimed that accountability has taken a hit as taluk and district officials were 'out of control'.

When contacted, additional chief secretary (rural development & panchayat raj) L K Atheeq said all works in ZP and TP limits were undertaken by the administrators appointed by the government.

"Local MLAs are consulted for the implementation of projects and schemes," he said.

When to expect elections?

Commenting on elections, retired IAS officer M Lakshminarayana, chairperson of Karnataka Panchayat Raj Delimitation Commission, said the delimitation process was complete and its report will be submitted soon.

"We will submit a draft first and call for objections. We expect the process to be completed within a month," he said.

This is likely to set the ball rolling for the much delayed local body elections.

State Election Commissioner B Basavaraaju said elections cannot be held until the process of delimitation is complete and the reservation list is announced.

"Our work starts only after that," he said. However, the courts are monitoring the progress of delimitation and reservation list closely, he said, noting that petitions are pending in court over the issue.