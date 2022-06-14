Karnataka schools advised to send symptomatic kids home

In a new directive, the state government has advised schools to send symptomatic children back home.

Following the increase in the number of children testing positive for Covid-19 in the last few days, the department of public instruction convened a meeting with officials, representatives from private schools and BBMP on Tuesday.

Commissioner for Public Instruction Dr R Vishal said: "We have instructed schools to follow the standard operating procedure for Covid-19. We asked schools to send the kids back home if they have symptoms like cold, cough, fever, etc."

Vishal has instructed officials to ensure vaccination and booster doses for both children and staff.

"We should ensure 100% vaccination and our officers will assist BBMP officials with logistics if there are any issues," he said.

The meeting was held after two private schools in Bengaluru were declared Covid-19 cluster, with 31 kids testing positive.

Private school managements have requested the department to issue a separate advisory for parents and to create awareness.

D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said, "We have even requested to limit the mass activities at schools such as prayer, physical education and cultural and sports activities at least for a month if the situation is sensitive."

The issue came up for discussion in the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) meeting on Monday. TAC opined that there is no need to panic and close down schools.

Speaking to DH, TAC chairperson Dr M K Sudarshan said: "No new variant of concern has been reported. However, as all activities are in full swings like international, inter-state and intra-state travel, all commercial business, and educational activities are in full swing, it is bound to have some surges. Local containment measures will suffice. Those who are due for vaccination must get it and it is important to mask up in public areas, particularly in closed and crowded places."

He even advised parents not to send kids to school if they are symptomatic.