Karnataka schools cite logistics issues in reopening with 100% capacity

The Karnataka government may have given a green signal for reopening schools with 100% attendance for grades 6 and above from October 1 but private school managements say they have an uphill task in complying with the government’s decision.

The private school managements have pointed out several challenges which include transportation, infrastructure and shortage of teachers.

Following the difficulties and challenges, some of the private school managements favour hybrid learning throughout this academic year.

Speaking to DH, D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said it is the biggest challenge for the schools that they have to follow all Covid-19 safety protocols with the available infrastructure.

“Even after allowing 100% attendance, if the government insists on two children per desk, how can the schools manage?,” questions Shashi Kumar.

The budget schools said they cannot conduct both offline and online classes.

“Even now, if the government gives the option for children to attend online and offline, we cannot oblige and will offer only offline mode. The parents are reluctant to send kids to offline classes due to fee issues,” said a member of the association.

The schools say it is difficult to provide transportation facilities.

“If we operate school transportation, then we need to charge transportation fees. In the current situation, most parents are not willing to pay and it is really a big challenge. We will try to do our best,” added Shashi Kumar.

A majority of the ICSE and CBSE schools have decided to continue with hybrid learning as most parents prefer online classes. Some schools have decided to collect the opinion of parents.

Check out latest videos from DH: