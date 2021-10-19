Karnataka schools for classes 1 to 5 to reopen from October 25

The state government on Monday announced that it will reopen primary schools from 1st to 5th standard across Karnataka from October 25 after a gap of one and a half years when they were shut in March 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.

Offline classes will be held with strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines and only with a consent letter from parents.

Also Read | Bengaluru Urban sees less than 100 Covid cases

Following a clearance from the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh announced in Bengaluru that all primary classes will resume in offline mode from October 25 with 50% capacity, to begin with.

Nagesh said that considering the psychological challenges faced by children due to the prolonged closure of schools, classes will be held in a phased manner.

“While classes will be held for half a day during the first week, full-day classes will be held from November 1,” the minister said.

Also Read | WHO seeks more information from Bharat Biotech for Covaxin

However, during the first week of reopening, the department will not serve mid-day meals but they will be a regular affair from November 1 as schools will begin to hold full-day classes.

But for the students of 6th standard and above, mid-day meals will be served from October 21.

The minister said, “We will follow all the rules issued by the TAC and a detailed SoP will be issued to schools in a day or two.” He said classes with 50% of the actual strength applies only to those schools which have many students but lack infrastructure. “The 50% capacity is to ensure social distancing. But this does not apply to 80% of the schools as they have good infrastructure,” the minister clarified. Meanwhile, the minister directed teachers to sensitise children about the Covid pandemic and to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Also Read | Why Covid boosters weren't tweaked to better match variants

The state government’s decision to reopen primary schools has evoked mixed responses from parents, students and other stakeholders. Though the state has decided to resume classes after 20 months, some parents are unwilling to send children to the schools. “This is the season of viral diseases and I don’t feel my child is safe as they are vulnerable to infections. I will continue with online classes this year,” said Indira, parent of a class 2 child. But Sagar, a student of 5th standard is all happy about going back to the school. “I am happy that we can go to school and meet my friends. These online classes were so boring,” he reacted.

Offline classes optional

The government has clarified that attendance for offline classes is not mandatory. Schools have to offer both offline and online options and the parents can choose between them.

But several Bangaluru schools have discontinued online classes and communicated them to parents.

Also Read | India's Covid-19 vaccinations slow as dosage gap trumps output jump

Following complaints by many parents who have flagged the issue to the department, Nagesh said, “We have received many complaints, but when inquired, the schools say they have 80% attendance for offline classes and conducting both the modes is not possible with the limited resources. “

No decision on kindergarten

The government is yet to decide on kindergarten and Montessori schools. The minister said that the department will discuss these schools after a month. “Anganwadi centres are functioning on alternate days, but we have not taken any decision about opening schools for LKG and UKG. We will discuss this with the TAC after a month and decide accordingly,” the minister stated.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: