Karnataka schools to reopen for class 10, 12 from January 1

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday gave a green signal for the reopening of schools across the state for classes 10 and 12 from January 1, 2021.

Soon after the meeting with officials from the Primary and Secondary Education, Social Welfare, Health and Family Welfare Department in Bengaluru, the chief minister announced the readiness of the state government to reopen schools for classes 10 and 12 that were shut since March 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The chief minister's decision was based on the recommendations by the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee that had previously expressed an opinion in favour of the reopening of schools. “At first, we have decided to reopen schools for children preparing for the board exams. Further, will assess the situation across Karnataka for about 15 days and subsequently we will discuss the reopening of schools for lower grades," CM B S Yediyurappa said.

In the meantime, the Education Department has decided to relaunch the Vidyagama programme for classes 6 to 9, and hold classes on the premises of the schools. However, it is not mandatory for students to come to schools. Those who wish to attend the classes at schools must obtain a consent letter from parents or guardians.

The chief minister even pointed that hostels run by the Social Welfare Department will also reopen effectively from January 1, 2021, to cater to the requirements of the students of classes 10 and 12.

The state government has directed all the schools to strictly adhere to the SOPs issued by the Health Department and take necessary measures to maintain the health and hygiene of children and staff at the schools.