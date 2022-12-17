Karnataka second in south in terms of organ donations

Karnataka, with a record number of donors in 2022, has occupied the second spot in organ donations among southern states behind Telangana.

Health and Family Welfare Minister K Sudhakar confirmed that Karnataka was among top states with a record number of 143 organ donations in 2022 (as of Dec 14). As many as 397 people across Karnataka had received a fresh lease of life with organs received.

In the previous year, Karnataka recorded 70 organ donations. “Increased awareness had led to large scale organ donations,” JSK-SOTTO (Jeevasarthakathe-State organ and Tissue Transplant organisation of Karnataka) member secretary Dr Kiran Kumar told DH.

In Dakshina Kannada, the number of organ donations increased to 15 in 2022 from four in 2021. The lives of 72 people were saved with transplants. Family members in as many as 95 per cent of brain-dead patients had opted for organ donation, sources in Mangaluru JSK-SOTTO told DH.

Organ transplant involves team work and many stakeholders do not realise the importance of ensuring that harvested organs are transplanted within five hours. Sources in Mangaluru JSK-SOTTO recollected that a youth had met with an accident in Manjeshwara in Kerala a few weeks ago.

“Due to some confusion, the police station was not informed about the accident. The police station refused to issue an intimation letter to the transplant co-ordinators as no FIR was registered. Without the intimation letter, the organs cannot be harvested. Finally, the mother of the brain-dead son pleaded with the police to issue the intimation letter in order to help others. Despite a delay in obtaining the intimation letter, the organs were harvested within the golden hour,” sources recollected.

A resident from Kodikal said he had registered as recipient for the kidney about five years ago.

“For five years, I underwent dialysis,” he recollected and added that he remembers the family of the donor who donated the kidney in his prayers as he has been leading a normal life after the transplant.

“I would like to thank each donor family for providing this gift of life to many. Despite being in a difficult situation, these families have come forward to save another life,” Dr Sudhakar stressed.

The minister said despite a growing list of recipients, government was trying to enable as many as transplants as possible.

“Thus government has decided to open organ retrieval and transplant cell in every government medical college,” he informed.

Rs 1 lakh for donor’s family

Elderly Jarappa Moolya, father of an organ donor, says they were finding it hard to make ends meet after losing their only son in an accident.

When contacted, Health and Family Welfare Minister Sudhakar said the government was aware of hardships faced by organ donor families had decided to provide an honorarium of Rs 1 lakh to the donor’s family. They also intend to provide facilities like AB-ARK to direct dependents or family members irrespective of whether the family is above or below the poverty line (BPL).

Families of organ donors will receive an ID card with a certificate with the name of the donor to ensure that they get priority in the list of recipients for organ transplant. The minister also promised to speak to the Chief Minister on issuing ration cards to donor families.