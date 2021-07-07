Karnataka seeks 1.5 crore Covid-19 vaccines per month

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Tuesday requested the Centre to allot 1.5 crore Covid-19 vaccines per month to the state.

The Minister, who met Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, requested an increase in the supply of Covid-19 vaccines to 1.5 crore doses per month to meet the growing demand in the state.

Sudhakar also requested the Union Minister to sanction a financial grant for upgrading 250 primary health centres per year under National Health Mission as the state govt is planning to upgrade them.

The Minister also proposed to start Allied Health Sciences Institute and Nursing sciences institute at Chikkaballapur. Sudhakar gave a detailed briefing on 3rd wave preparedness - bed and oxygen augmentation etc, said a statement from the Minister's office.

In a separate meeting with Union Commerce and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, he requested the Centre to develop Chikkaballapura as an industrial hub. He also requested Goyal, who is also the Railway Minister to extend Bengaluru Suburban Rail and Metro to Chikkaballapura which is about 60 kms from Bengaluru.

Sudhakar during his meeting with Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkar requested to expedite various ongoing works in NH-234 and four-laning of road connecting NH-7 and Nandi Hills, a popular tourist spot near Bengaluru.

Check out DH latest videos: