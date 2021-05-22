Karnataka seeks 20,000 vials of Amphotericin-B to treat black fungus, Centre gives 1,270

A week after the state government requested drugs for treating 'black fungus' (mucormycosis) infection, the Centre on Saturday allocated a total of 23,680 vials of Amphotericin-B drug to various states.

Karnataka has received a total of 1,270 vials as against the 20,000 it had sought.

As per the Centre's information, the drug has been proportionately distributed among all the states by taking into consideration the cases of black fungus infection. While 75 per cent of the available drug has been divided among the infection reported states, the other 25 per cent will be distributed after assessing the case details from other parts of the country.

According to the details made available by the Centre, a total of 8,848 cases have been reported across India, out of which 500 cases are from Karnataka and hence 1,270 vials have been allocated.

Gujarat has reported the highest number of black fungus infections with 2,281 cases and was provided with 5,800 vials, followed by Maharashtra with 5,090 vials for 2,000 cases; Andhra Pradesh with 2,310 vials for 910 cases; Madhya Pradesh with 1,830 vials for 720 cases, and Rajasthan with 1,780 vials for 700 cases. Similarly, Telangana has also reported 350 cases and has been allocated 640 vials, while Haryana with 250 cases has been given 640 vials.

Commenting on the allocation, D V Sadananda Gowda, Union Minister for Fertilisers, Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals tweeted, "The allocation has been made after reviewing the cases in various states and union territories."