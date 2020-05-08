Karnataka seeks Centre’s nod for COVID-19 testing machines

The state government has requested Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan for directions to utilise COVID-19 testing machines installed on the premises of two private companies in Bengaluru.

During a video conference with the minister, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar requested for clearance from ICMR to utilise the testing machines available at the two private institutions. "If we are allowed to make use of the testing machines installed at two private firms in Bengaluru, then we could test additional 6,000 samples every day," said Sudhakar.

The Union minister immediately instructed the ICMR officials to take necessary measures for utilisation of the testing machines installed on the premises of the private firms.