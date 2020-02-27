Karnataka seeks early notification of Mahadayi tribunal award

Karnataka on Wednesday requested the Centre to notify the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal final award at the earliest.

A delegation from Karnataka comprising Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahalad Joshi, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi met Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shigh Shekhwat here and requested him for early notification.

Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar and BJP Lok Sabha member Shivakumar Udasi were also present.

“We have requested the Union Minister for early notification of the final award. Since the Supreme Court also asked the Jal Shakthi Ministry to notify it, there is no legal hurdle for its notification,” Bommai told reporters.

The delegation also requested the Union Minister to grant permission to Karnataka to build a balancing reservoir on the Cauvery river near Mekedatu to provide drinking water to nearby villages, he said.