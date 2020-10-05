Karnataka seeks immediate release of GST compensation

Karnataka on Monday asked the GST Council for “immediate release” of compensation due to “acute financial stress”.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who represents Karnataka in the GST Council, said capital and revenue expenditure of the state was adversely affected due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The budget proposals have to be immediately implemented and six months have already lapsed in the financial year. The immediate release of compensation would result in more spending by the states leading to a boost in the overall demand for goods and services,” Bommai said in a statement.

The Centre should release the cess amount collected up to September 2020 “to the tune of Rs 25,000 crore,” he said.

Karnataka welcomed the Centre’s suggestion that the cess collection would be extended beyond 2022. “This was the suggestion of Karnataka in the previous meeting of the GST Council,” Bommai said.

The state has already accepted Option-1 for compensation under which the government will borrow Rs 11,324 crore. Bommai said the Centre proposed reducing the assumed growth rate from 10% to 7% while calculating the loan amount. “Karnataka welcomes this since the amount available for loan will increase to Rs 1.10 lakh crore from the present Rs 97,000 crore for all states and to Rs 12,400 crore from Rs 11,324 crore for Karnataka up to January 2021,” he said.

Bommai also said that the Centre should bargain a special reduced rate of interest for the states and that “the loan facility should be allowed to be taken in a flexible manner as per the requirements of the states, even extending it to the next year if required.”

Further, the minister said ‘confrontationist’ approach should be shed in the interest of ‘cooperative federalism’ and all states and the Centre should come to a consensus. “The finance should be provided as per the state’s option in the form of loan immediately under Option-1,” he said.