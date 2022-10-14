Karnataka seer facing POCSO case moves HC for bail

The High Court has ordered notice to the Chitradurga Rural police on a petition filed by Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, the seer of Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra Bruhanmutt of Chitradurga.

The seer has moved the petition seeking regular bail pertaining to the Pocso case registered against him.

Justice J M Khazi posted the hearing of the matter to October 28.

The seer moved the High Court after the trial court in Chitradurga rejected his bail application on September 23, 2022.

The petitioner stated that as per the remand application dated September 2, 2022, one of the victims has refused to subject herself to a medical examination. According to the petitioner, the non-cooperation of the victim to subject herself to medical examination would be fatal to the case and the trial court ought to have considered this and granted him regular bail.

He also stated that the complaint against him was filed on August 26, more than a month after a couple rescued the two victims on July 25 from a police station in Bengaluru city. According to the petitioner, this demonstrates that the complaint was at the behest of the persons who rescued the victims from the police station.

The seer also claimed that the investigation against him is almost over and has assured that he would not tamper with prosecution witnesses and would make himself available for trial.