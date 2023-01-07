Karnataka seers shun poll plunge ‘as even God can’t cleanse polluted politics’

Most of the religious heads who had hogged the limelight, desiring to enter the poll fray in the previous Assembly elections, have backtracked this time.

The “polluted politics” has dampened the spirit of these seers who were overwhelmed and inspired by the election of Yogi Adityanath, the Mahant of the Gorakhnath Mutt, as Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

Most of these pontiffs are reluctant to contest the elections and have opted to confine themselves to religious activities and strive for the upliftment of their respective communities.

Hordes of religious heads had expressed their desire to contest elections and exerted pressure on the BJP, seeking tickets for the 2018 Assembly polls.

Basavanand Swami of Guru Basava Mahamane in Managundi village of Dharwad district, Udupi Shiroor Mutt seer late Lakshmivara Theertha Swami, Pranavanand Swami of Sharanabasaveshwar Mutt in Aremallur of Haveri district and Siddalinga Swami of Andola Karuneshwar Mutt in Kalaburagi district had nurtured ambitions to contest the polls.

The name of Madara Chennayya Swami of Chitradurga district was also doing the rounds in the previous polls after BJP leader Amit Shah met him. But their hopes were dashed due to the denial of the party ticket.

A few months ago, Brahmananda Saraswati Swami of Ujire Shree Rama Kshethra in Dakshina Kannada district had announced that 50 seers including him will enter the electoral battle to “cleanse” the politics. But he renounced his desire, maintaining that pursuing a political path is not so easy for seers.

“I had expressed my desire to contest the polls as I was upset with the current political system. But I realized that we need an iron brush to clean the politics and even Lord Brahma cannot repair it. It requires much courage to plunge into politics and it is not appropriate for us, as it will harm our path of asceticism. It is very sad that the politicians and cine actors have become role models for the people, rather than Basava, Buddha and Vivekananda,” laments Brahmananda Saraswati Swami, who has practised as a lawyer in the Dakshina Kannada district court for more than a decade after completing MA, LLB.

An ardent supporter of Adityanath, the seer claimed that the latter attained success due to strict enforcement of the law.

Expressing anger against the state BJP leaders for denying him a ticket from the Kalghatagi Assembly constituency, Basavanand Swami of Guru Basava Mahamane slammed the state government over corruption charges.

Pointing out that he tried to contest the poll on a BJP ticket in 2018 against Congress’ Santosh Lad, he claimed that he opted to stay away from politics as he can serve society better by staying outside its purview.

“I had the desire to contest the polls as I was motivated by Adityanath. He managed to become CM as the Gorakhnath Mutt has a different tradition from other religious institutions. The mutt has been connected to Hindutva and political activities. His predecessor was also a member of parliament”, he said.

Madara Chennayya Swami clarified that his activities will be confined only to encouraging his community people in politics and fighting for internal reservation.

However, Siddalinga Swami of Andola Karuneshwar Mutt in Kalaburagi district claimed that he was a strong contender for the BJP ticket from Jewargi.

“My name figures in the internal BJP survey report for Jewargi constituency. I am hopeful of the party ticket as I have a good rapport with RSS and Sangh Parivar,” he added.

He is also the honorary president of Sriram Sene. Seer Paramathma Maharaj is also vying for the BJP ticket from Haliyal in Uttar Kannada district, by bringing 45 Hindu organizations under one umbrella.

State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel asserted that no religious heads have approached him as yet, seeking party tickets.

He said that the party will consider fielding the seers if such a situation arises.