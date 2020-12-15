Karnataka sees 1,185 new Covid-19 cases, 11 deaths

PTI
PTI,
  Dec 15 2020
  • updated: Dec 15 2020, 20:27 ist
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of passengers for the COVID-19 test at KSRTC bus stand in Bengaluru, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

Karnataka has reported 1,185 new cases of Covid-19 and 11 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,03,425 and the death toll to 11,965, the health department said on Tuesday.

The day also saw 1,594 patients getting discharged after recovery.

The active cases stood at 15,645. Out of the 1,185 fresh cases, as many as 673 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone. Cumulatively 9,03,425 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state and they included 11,965 deaths and 8,75,796 discharges, a bulletin said.

Of the active cases, a total of 15,392 patients were in isolation at designated hospitals while 253 in the intensive care unit.

Three out of the 11 deaths reported on Tuesday are from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapura, Chitadurga, Hassan, Haveri, Kodagu, Tumakuru and Uttara Kannada (one each). Most of the dead had either a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 673, Chikkaballapura 56, Tumakuru 44, Dakshina Kannada 38, Mysuru 35, Hassan 27, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,79,571 infections, followed by Mysuru 51,504 and Ballari 38,547.

Among discharges too Bengaluru Urban tops the list with total 3,64,787 discharges, followed by Mysuru 50,149 and Ballari 37,736.

A total of over 1,25,09,743 samples have been tested so far, out of which 89,530 on Tuesday.

