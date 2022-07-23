Karnataka sees 1,456 fresh Covid infections

Karnataka has recorded 1,456 new cases of Covid-19, taking the state’s active caseload to 8,848, according to the official bulletin issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department on Saturday.

The test positivity rate stood at 4.66%. Of the 1,456 cases, 1,154 were recorded in Bengaluru.

With zero new deaths, the state’s total Covid deaths stand at 40,090.

A total of 31,183 tests were conducted.

As many as 1,096 more people were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 39,45,647, bulletin said.