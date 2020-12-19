Karnataka sees 15 new Covid-19 deaths, toll crosses 12,000

The death toll due to Covid-19 in Karnataka has crossed the 12,000 mark, as the state reported 1,152 new cases and 15 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,08,275, the health department said on Saturday.

A total of over 1,29,37,540 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,15,150 were tested today alone, and 12,900 among them were rapid antigen tests.

The day also saw 2,147 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of 1,152 fresh cases reported on Saturday, 586 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

As of December 19 evening, cumulatively 9,08,275 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,004 deaths and 8,81,882 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 14,370 active cases,14,147 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 223 are in ICU.

According to the bulletin, 10 out of the total 15 deaths reported today are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagara, Udupi and Uttara Kannada (1).

Most among those dead are with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 586, Mysuru 66, Kalaburagi 50, Dakshina Kannada 34, Bengaluru Rural 31, Mandya and Shivamogga 30, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,82,209 infections, followed by Mysuru 51,732 and Ballari 38,633.

Among discharges too Bengaluru urban tops the list with total 3,68,502 discharges, followed by Mysuru 50,341 and Ballari 37,813.