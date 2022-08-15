Karnataka sees 1,837 fresh Covid infections, 3 deaths

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 15 2022, 00:18 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2022, 02:57 ist

Karnataka recorded 1,837 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state's active caseload to 10,922, according to the state government's official bulletin released on Sunday. The day's test positivity rate stood at 6.32%. Of the 1,837 cases, 1,108 were reported from Bengaluru.

Three deaths were reported - one each in Ballari, Dharwad and Koppal. With this, the state's total Covid deaths is now 40,147.

A total of 29,027 tests were conducted on the day. As many as 1,017 people were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 39,80,172.

Karnataka News
Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News

