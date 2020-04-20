Karnataka sees 2 deaths, six new coronavirus cases

Karnataka sees 2 deaths, six new coronavirus cases

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru/Mangaluru,
  • Apr 20 2020, 00:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2020, 00:54 ist
Officials on Sunday sealed Bantwal Pete in Dakshina Kannada, where the house of the victim is located.

Karnataka reported two deaths and a mere six new cases, a drastic fall after three days of a surge in positive cases, on Sunday.

A 50-year-old woman from Bantwal, Dakshina Kannada district, being treated for the virus died due to severe accurate respiratory infection (SARI) complications while a 65-year-old woman from Bengaluru also succumbed to SARI. Both of them had no history of travel.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

The woman hailing from Kabbinahithilu in Bantwal complained of breathlessness, and on visiting a private hospital for treatment was sent to Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru.

After the woman was diagnosed with SARI, her throat swab was collected and sent for testing on Saturday.

Even as doctors awaited the report, the woman breathed her last on Sunday morning, making it Dakshina Kannada’s first Covid-19 death. The final rites of the patient were carried out as per the medical protocol.

According to sources, the victim’s son studying in Bengaluru had visited Dubai in the first week of February and had returned home on February 13. 

New cases

Meanwhile, out of the six new cases reported on Sunday, four are from Mysuru and Nanjangud pharma cluster, with one 30-year-old woman being a resident of Uppinangadi in Dakshina Kannada.

