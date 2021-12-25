Karnataka sees 270 new Covid-19 cases, four deaths

Karnataka, on Saturday, reported 270 new Covid cases and four deaths, taking the total positive cases reported so far to 30,04,239 and death toll to 38,309.

The active cases in the state stand at 7,271. Bengaluru accounted for 152 Covid cases, Kodagu 25, Tumakuru and Udupi 14 each, and Mysuru 13.

While Bengaluru accounted for two deaths, Udupi and Dharwad reported one death each.

The positivity rate for the day stands at 0.27 per cent and case fatality rate 1.48 per cent.

As many as 97,782 samples were tested on Saturday, taking the total samples tested so far to 5,59,24,486. As many as 246 discharges took the recovery numbers to 29,58,630 on Saturday.

As many as 1,12,967 Covid vaccine doses were administered on Saturday, taking the total vaccination doses given so far to 8,45,72,481.

