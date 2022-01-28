Karnataka sees 31,198 new Covid infections, 50 deaths

Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases, which further dipped to 31,198, in Karnataka on Friday. New cases swelled the tally to 37,23,694. With 50 fresh fatalities, the toll climbed to 38,804 on Friday.

The state on Friday reported 71,092 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 33,96,093.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 15,199 fresh infections. The state capital also saw 44,866 recoveries. Mysuru recorded 1,877 fresh cases, Dharwad 1,500, Tumakuru 1,315, and Hassan 1,037. There are 2,88,767 active carriers of the virus in the state as on January 28. The positivity rate for the day was 20.91 per cent, the case fatality rate 0.16 per cent.

Also Read | Karnataka beats Maharashtra, tops country in active Covid-19 caseload

Of the 50 deaths reported in the last 24 hours Bengaluru and Mysuru recorded eight each followed by Hassan five, Dakshina Kannada and Tumakuru saw four fatalities each in the day while Belagavi and Shivamogga registered three each.

A total of 1,49,174 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the day, taking the state’s tally to 6,14,03,628.

On Friday, 2,72,489 Covid vaccine doses were administered in the state as the tally swelled to 9,47,92,635.

Check out latest DH videos here