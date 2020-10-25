Karnataka sees 4,439 Covid-19 infections, 32 fatalities

Karnataka on Sunday reported 4,439 new Covid-19 cases and 32 related deaths, taking the infection count in the state to 8.02 lakh and toll to 10,905, the health department said on Sunday.

The total cases comprise 7.10 lakh discharges from hospitals cumulatively, including 10,106 on Sunday, and 81,050 active cases, including 939 in the ICU.

More than 50 per cent of the infections were contributed by Bengaluru Urban district with 2,468 fresh cases added on Sunday, the department said.

Cumulatively, the city has 3.25 lakh infections, 3,734 deaths, 2.70 lakh discharges and 51,672 active cases.

According to a health bulletin, Bengaluru Rural district accounted for 234 new cases, Tumakuru (141), Mysuru (140), Dakshina Kannada (139), Ballari (132), Udupi (117) and Hassan (103).

Cases were also reported in Bagalkote, Belagavi, Chitradurga, Dharwad, Mandya, Chikkaballapura, Gadag, Kalaburagi, and other districts.

The health department said three deaths due to Covid-19 took place in Dakshina Kannada, two each in Ballari, Kolar and Mysuru. One death each was reported in Koppal, Mandya and Tumakuru. Most of those who died of coronavirus had Severe Acute Respiratory Illness or the Influenza-Like Illness.

There were as many as 1,00,511 tests done on Sunday, including 82,782 using the RTPCR and other methods taking the total tests so far to 73.81 lakh, the department added.