Karnataka sees 464 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths

Karnataka reported 464 fresh Covid-19 cases and two related fatalities, taking the total infection count to 9,38,865 and the toll to 12,213, the Health Department said on Saturday.

The day also saw 547 patients getting discharged after recovery. Bengaluru Urban, with 233 cases, accounted for the most number of infections reported on Saturday.

Cumulatively 9,38,865 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,213 deaths and 9,20,657 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

It said that out of 5,976 active cases, 5,829 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 147 are in Intensive Care Units. Both fatalities reported today were from Bengaluru Urban.

Behind Bengaluru Urban in the number of cases was Mysuru 34, Dakshina Kannada 28, Tumakuru 24, Chikkaballapura 20, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,98,644, followed by Mysuru 53,382 and Ballari 39,138.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 3,90,455, followed by Mysuru 52,143 and Ballari 38,499.

A total of over 1,69,58,479 samples have been tested so far, out of which 73,488 were tested on Saturday alone.