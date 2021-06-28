Karnataka sees below 3,000 Covid-19 cases first time since start of second wave

Karnataka reported less than 3,000 single-day Covid-19 cases for the first time since the beginning of the second wave.
Daily rise in Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours was recorded at 2,576 cases.
Covid-19 cases reported in Bengaluru fell to 563. Active cases in the state went below one lakh and now stands at 97,592, this is for the first time in the second wave.
The positivity rate too fell to under 2 per cent in the state for the first time in the second wave.
Karnataka's death toll stands at 34,836 after the state added 93 deaths today. On June 27, the state recorded 89 deaths, according to the state bulletin. With 5,933 new recoveries, the state's total number of recoveries stands at 27,04,755.
