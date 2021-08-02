Karnataka sees dip in Covid-19 cases, toll crosses 20,000 mark

Karnataka recorded a dip in new Covid-19 cases on Monday, logging 1,285 cases, taking the tally to 29.08 lakh, while the toll crossed the 20,000 mark with 25 more deaths. The state had reported 1,875 cases on Sunday.

The twenty-five deaths took the toll to 20,021, a health department bulletin said. Active cases stood at 24,021, while 1,383 patients recovered, taking the total recoveries to 28,47,627.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 290 infections and five deaths, both of which were the highest in the state. Dakshina Kannada was next with 219 cases and four fatalities Udupi recorded 135 cases, Mysuru 102, Hassan 91, Kodagu 81 and Tumakuru 73.

Fatalities were reported from 10 districts, while 20 had none The state conducted 1,33,030 Covid tests on Monday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 3.89 crore.

A total of 4,42,330 people were vaccinated today, taking the overall figure to to 3.11 crore. The positivity rate was 0.96 per cent and the Case Fatality Rate, 1.94 per cent, the department said.

