Karnataka sees dip in Covid cases, toll crosses 20K

Karnataka sees dip in Covid-19 cases, toll crosses 20,000 mark

Bengaluru Urban district reported 290 infections and five deaths, both of which were the highest in the state

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 02 2021, 21:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2021, 21:26 ist
Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka recorded a dip in new Covid-19 cases on Monday, logging 1,285 cases, taking the tally to 29.08 lakh, while the toll crossed the 20,000 mark with 25 more deaths. The state had reported 1,875 cases on Sunday.

The twenty-five deaths took the toll to 20,021, a health department bulletin said. Active cases stood at 24,021, while 1,383 patients recovered, taking the total recoveries to 28,47,627.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 290 infections and five deaths, both of which were the highest in the state. Dakshina Kannada was next with 219 cases and four fatalities Udupi recorded 135 cases, Mysuru 102, Hassan 91, Kodagu 81 and Tumakuru 73.

Fatalities were reported from 10 districts, while 20 had none The state conducted 1,33,030 Covid tests on Monday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 3.89 crore.

A total of 4,42,330 people were vaccinated today, taking the overall figure to to 3.11 crore. The positivity rate was 0.96 per cent and the Case Fatality Rate, 1.94 per cent, the department said.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Coronavirus
Covid-19
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Covid may lock Indian women out of job market for years

Covid may lock Indian women out of job market for years

Hubbard becomes first trans woman at Olympics

Hubbard becomes first trans woman at Olympics

How gymnastics evolved from 'exercising naked'

How gymnastics evolved from 'exercising naked'

Is re-vaccination required for Covid-19?

Is re-vaccination required for Covid-19?

World champ Hassan falls, gets up and wins 1,500 heat

World champ Hassan falls, gets up and wins 1,500 heat

 