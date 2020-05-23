Karnataka sees highest single day spike with 196 cases

Karnataka reported a whopping 196 COVID-19 cases and two deaths in a mere 19-hour-period from 5 pm yesterday to 12 noon today (May 23).

Out of 196 cases, 123 are returnees from Maharashtra.

A 32-year-old from Bengaluru's Nagawara died today. He was emaciated before admission to the hospital on 19th May and died after a cardiac arrest today.

While one death was reported from Bengaluru another was reported from Dakshina Kannada district due to a "non-COVID-19" cause which is yet to be revealed. This is the second COVID-19 patient to die for reasons other than the infection. Earlier one COVID-19 patient had committed suicide in Bengaluru.

The 196 cases include 30 children and a four-month-old baby. Most cases were seen from Yadgir, Mandya, Chikkaballapur, Raichur, and Gadag. Other patients are from containment zones and contacts of previously diagnosed patients. Now the state has 1,297 active cases and 598 discharged individuals.