Karnataka sees new record of coronavirus cases in single day

Karnataka sets a new record of the highest number of coronavirus cases reported in a day on Friday. On Thursday, for the entire day, it had seen 36 new cases. But on Friday, by noon, it already reported 38 new cases taking the state tally from 315 to 353.

Out of the 38 new cases, five are children: P317 from Bengaluru Urban (11-year-old girl), P326 from Bengaluru Urban (six-year-old boy), P329 (six-year-old boy from Vijaypura), P335 (10-year-old girl from Hospete, Ballari), and P340 (nine-year-old boy from Chikkaballapur).

Bengaluru Urban saw nine new cases. For six of these cases, the department does not have a clue on the source of infection. Two patients are contacts of P252, and one patient is suffering from severe acute respiratory illness. 12 new cases were reported in Mysuru out of which 11 of them were infected by the index patient in the Mysuru Pharma company cluster -- P52.

One patient is a contact of P273. Three patients contracted the disease in Malavall, Mandya from P171. One patient from Dakshina Kannada's Uppinangadi has a travel history to Delhi on March 28, days after the Tablighi Jamaat congregation ended.

One patient from Bidar has a contact history with someone who had travelled to Delhi recently. Two patients from Vijayapura are contacts of P221. Seven patients from Hospete, Ballari, are contacts of P141. Three patients from Chikkaballapur are contacts of P250.