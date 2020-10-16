Karnataka sees over 8,500 single-day Covid-19 recoveries, 7,542 new cases

Karnataka on Friday reported 7,542 new cases of Covid-19 and 73 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 7,51,390 and the death toll to 10,356.

The day also saw 8,580 patients getting discharged after recovery, the health department said. A total of over 64,61,694 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,05,891 were tested on Friday alone, and 27,961 among them were rapid antigen tests.

Out of the fresh cases reported today, 3,441 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

As of October 16 evening, cumulatively 7,51,390 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 10,356 deaths and 6,28,588 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 1,12,427 active cases, 1,11,481 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 946 are in ICU.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

According to the bulletin, 24 out of total 73 deaths reported on Friday are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Dakshina Kannada (5), Tumakuru and Uttara Kannada (4), Chamarajanagara, Chitradurga, Dharwad, Hassan, Kodagu, Mysuru and Shivamogga (3), Ballari, Chikkaballapura, Kolar, Mandya and Udupi (2), and Bagalkote, Belagavi and Kalaburagi (1).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 3,441, Mysuru 404, Bengaluru Rural 345, Belagavi 289, Davangere 280, Chikkaballapura 270, Mandya 246, Dakshina Kannada 220, followed by others.

State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,00,634 infections, followed by Mysuru 44,137 and Ballari 35,342.

Among discharges too Bengaluru Urban tops the list with total 2,31,483 discharges, followed by Mysuru 36,105 and Ballari 32,555.