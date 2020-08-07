Karnataka sees record 6,805 Covid-19 cases; state's tally rises to 1,58,254

Karnataka on Thursday reported a record 6,805 Covid-19 cases, with Bengaluru Urban leading the list with 2,544 infections, while India crossed the grim 20 lakh milestone.

The state also saw 93 new deaths, taking the toll to 2,897, while the total number of cases stands at 1,58,254.

As many as 5,602 people were discharged from institutional Covid care on Thursday, with Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar saying that the discharges showed the state's steadily improving recovery rate.

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

“There has been an increase of 9.94% in the recovery rate in the past one week,” the minister tweeted.

In Bengaluru, the number of containment zones now has gone up to 26,339. Out of the 2,544 cases registered in the city over the past 24 hours, 27% originated in the West Zone, while 17% each were found in Bommanahalli and East Zones.

Among the deaths, the youngest fatality was a 36-year-old man in Udupi District, who died four days after being identified as Covid-positive on August 5.

The oldest victim was an 87-year-old woman, who had symptoms of Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and was identified as Covid-positive on July 13. She died on July 27.