Karnataka sees sharp rise in vaccine 2nd dose coverage

Amid reducing testing rates which kicked in last week, the number of Covid-19 cases being found also declined slightly by 7.8%, data shows.

In the last seven days, the state conducted some 5.72 lakh tests and found 1,749 cases.

Two weeks ago (November 8 to 14), 7.15 lakh tests were conducted which yielded 1,898 new cases.

Nevertheless, data shows that both the state and city are conducting a greater number of tests than the reduced testing rates fixed by the government - which is 60,000 per day.

Data shows that the state is conducting an average of 81,000 tests daily, with Bengaluru Urban conducting nearly 34,000 tests daily, when the limit is only 25,000.

At the same time, the state’s reduction in testing means that the test positivity rate rose to an average of 0.31% this week per day, compared to 0.27% two weeks ago.

247 new cases

On Sunday, 247 cases were found, out of which 54% or 134 were from Bengaluru Urban.

The new case numbers, plus 278 discharges, bring the state’s active cases to 7,064.

The next high numbers found on Sunday were 48 cases in Mysuru district and 10 each in Dakshina Kannada and Tumakuru districts.

One fatality

Only one new fatality was disclosed on Sunday, this being an 88-year-old woman in Bengaluru Urban, who perished at a private hospital on Saturday.

So far, in November, there have been only 21 Covid-19 fatalities made public, as opposed to 93 in October.

Child cases

Seventy-two cases of infection among pre-teens (0-9) were found in the last seven days as were 229 cases of infections among teens (10-19). These numbers are slightly smaller than the 77 cases found among pre-teens two weeks ago and 295 cases among teens.

Vaccinations

The vaccination rate picked up significantly in the last few days, with the state having administered 21.7 lakh doses. This is a major rise compared to 16.6 lakh doses administered two weeks ago. About 75% of the doses in recent days were second doses, data shows.

With at least 7.09 crore doses having been administered as of 3 pm on Sunday afternoon, the state’s first dose vaccination coverage hit 87.77%, while its second dose coverage hit 53.4%.

