Karnataka set to formulate 'Design Policy'

The policy will attribute inputs from the national design policy and seek inputs from WDC to come up with a framework and structure

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • May 23 2022, 16:53 ist
  • updated: May 23 2022, 17:01 ist
Minister for IT/BT and S&T C N Ashwath Narayan. Credit: DH file photo

The Karnataka government is set to formulate and implement a Design Policy and will host "world's largest design festival" - 'Bengaluru Design Festival'- along with Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS 22), scheduled to be held in November, Minister for IT/BT and S&T C N Ashwath Narayan said on Monday.

During the meeting with the officials of the World Design Council (WDC), World Design Organization (WDO), and UK Design Council in London, the Minister confirmed the state's interest to formulate and implement the design policy for Karnataka, a release from his office said.

The policy will attribute inputs from the national design policy and seek inputs from WDC to come up with a framework and structure, he said.

Narayan said the WDC has extended its support to implement state design policy and also to integrate the 'Design Thinking" as a part of the school and college curriculum in Karnataka. "The pilot project for the design thinking in school project can be done in selected government schools and based on the impact can scale up the project across the state. The IT department will take the lead to formulate and implement the design policy for the state," he added.

According to the release, the Minister invited the officials to the state for further discussions and proceedings. Paula Graham Gazzard, Chair of Council, World Design Council claimed, "The proposed Design Policy, Design District and Design Education will put Karnataka in the global design circle and it will help to drive investments and jobs creation in the creative sector of the state."

Karnataka
C N Ashwath Narayan

