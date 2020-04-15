Karnataka sets up critical care support unit by linking COVID-19 hospitals across state

The Karnataka government on Wednesday opened a critical care support unit to monitor the progress of Coronavirus patients in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) of various designated COVID hospitals across the State.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Karnataka is the first state in the country to establish a dedicated unit for critical care support, by linking ICUs of COVID hospitals onto a single platform, Medical Education Minister Sudhakar K, who inaugurated it, was quoted as saying in a statement.

Its objective is to monitor COVID-19 patients in ICUs across Karnataka state so that the hospitals are prepared for the potential onslaught of the virus and thereby to achieve zero COVID mortality in Karnataka, he said, adding, it would enable capturing details of ICU COVID-19 patients in real time.

Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department said the unit is monitored by a centralised team of doctors from the department, Medical colleges and Interns from KIMS, M S Ramaiah Hospital and Dr BR Ambedkar Medical College.

This team will work around the clock in three shifts to monitor patients admitted to ICUs. At the end of each day, the unit will review the progress and implementation of the action plan and share it with higher authorities for further action.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

It also serves as a handholding facility for doctors in interior parts of the state who may not have access to new technologies and will be of immense value in saving a life at this critical moment, the statement said.

Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare Department, said as and when the ICU preparedness of a designated hospital is uploaded in the e-health platform, a medical officer will certify the same.

Details of ICU patients are then uploaded, including their treatment methodology. Data is then monitored and analysed by experts and the nodal officer is intimated on deviation so that the data can be compiled and reported to the Taskforce on a daily basis.

This data is of immense help as it allows us to take precautionary measures to avoid escalations , Pandey said. The government is mulling the formation of a team of experts, from corporate hospitals in Bengaluru, consisting of Cardiologists, Pulmonologists, Nephrologists and Physicians, the statement said.

The idea is to connect this team of experts with a set of patients in one or more districts so that they can monitor and advise a suitable line of treatment for these patients, it was stated.