Karnataka: Seven new Cabinet ministers to be sworn in today

Akram Mohammad, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 13 2021, 11:52 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2021, 12:11 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Credit: DH PHoto/ BH Shivakumar

Ending speculations, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced that seven legislators — MLAs Umesh Katti, Arvind Limbavali, Murugesh Nirani, S Angara and MLCs MTB Nagaraj, CP Yogeeshwar and R Shankar— will be sworn in as ministers today.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Cabinet meeting, he said "We have sent the list of seven names to the Governor," adding that one berth will be left vacant.

While only seven ministerial posts were available as of now, one more Cabinet position will fall vacant as Excise Minister H Nagesh is expected to resign on Wednesday or Thursday. Yediyurappa said that he would convince Nagesh to tender his resignation.

Meanwhile, efforts to induct Rajarajeshwari Nagar MLA Muniratna - among the MLAs to resign from the Congress-JD(S) coalition and assured a Cabinet position - failed as the BJP high command directed Yediyurappa to defer his induction.

MLAs who were left out of the Cabinet during the expansion, such as Chitradurga MLA GH Thippareddy criticised the state leadership for not including them in the Cabinet.

