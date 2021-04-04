Karnataka sex CD scandal: SIT destroying evidence to make me accused, alleges woman

The woman allegedly involved in the CD scandal has accused the special investigating team (SIT) of "destroying the evidence" in an effort to turn her from victim to accused.

In a letter to City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, the woman said police should quiz the accused without giving in to any pressure.

"The accused BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi has not given my name in his complaint. Despite this, the SIT officials raided my paying guest (PG) accommodation and destroyed evidence. Through this, the SIT has acted under pressure from the government to make me an accused," the woman has said in the letter.

The woman also questioned the manner of investigation, which focuses on the victim instead of the accused.

"The SiT has inquired me regarding the case. I have given all the information. Medical examination, statement recording, panchanama at the PG and the apartment in Mantri Green, all this has been done. I am being investigated without a break. However, the accused has been allowed to move around freely after a mere three-hour inquiry. Looking at all this, I now have doubts whether I am the victim or the accused," the letter said.

She said Jarkiholi had planned to besmirch her character and was bringing pressure on the government and the SIT.

"The SIT has not quizzed him seriously as per my complaint," she said.

The woman also raised objection to the government's move to appoint a special public prosecutor.

"I object to this. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's statement that Jarkiholi will emerge out of the episode unscathed has me worried. Please look at my complaint as that of a victimised woman. Investigate the accused without giving in to any pressure," she said in the letter.