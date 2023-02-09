Karnataka: Shivappa Nayaka palace in Shivamogga gets Smart City makeover

The Shivappa Nayaka palace in Shivamogga city will be the first historical monument in the state to be developed under the Smart City mission.

It is one of the oldest wooden palaces in the state. The palace is not only being restored without harming the original structure, but also an interactive museum is being set up on its premises at a cost of Rs 17 crore.

Sources in the archaeology, museums & heritage department said the palace has been selected for two reasons: it is situated in the city limits and is a major tourist spot.

Work is in progress for displaying diverse and rare objects with archaeological importance including stone sculptures, arms & ammunition, palm-leaf manuscripts, bronze objects, coins and inscriptions in separate galleries, in the courtyard of the palace.

Augmented reality and virtual reality technology are being employed to give visitors a real-time experience.

They can actually touch and feel the models exhibited in the museum. The sources said that galleries will be set up in the museum in chronological order, right from the pre-historic period.

Each gallery will have an interactive kiosk to provide details about ticketing and audio guides.

The palace was constructed by Venkatappa Nayaka of Keladi Nayaka dynasty in the 17th century, and Shivappa Nayaka renovated it.

Shivamogga Smart City Limited assistant executive engineer Chidambar told DH that the palace had been restored without disturbing the original structure.

“As much as 67% of the work on the interactive museum is complete and will be ready for inauguration by March-end,” he said.

Managing director Chidananda Vatare said the palace had been restored only after consulting historians. The main objective is to make it more attractive using advanced technology.

The 100 year-old government school on BH Road and the city corporation office building are also being developed under the mission.