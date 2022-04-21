Karnataka slashes guidance value by 10% for three more months

Karnataka has decided to slash guidance values by 10% across the state for all properties that will be bought between April 25 and July 24, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Thursday.

A notification to this effect has been issued by the inspector-general of registration and commissioner for stamps.

The rebate was first provided between January 1 and March 31. “During Covid-19, we had slashed the stamp registration fee. And, with the discount in guidance value, property registrations went up. The government got more revenue and it helped people also,” Ashoka said, adding that there were demands to extend the rebate further. “I discussed this with the chief minister and issued the orders,” he said.

Apparently, the previous discount helped the government mop up Rs 1,300 crore more in the last fiscal.

Self-service surveys

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said Thursday the government will introduce a facility with which citizens can survey their lands on their own without waiting for a licensed or government-employed surveyor.

Citizens will be allowed to prepare sketches for their land, which Ashoka said will help farmers especially.

"Farmers apply with the survey department for the following reasons: 11E sketch, which is needed when a part of a land needs to be sold; Tatkal Phodi, which is to divide the land into parts; pre-conversion sketch, which is when one part of the agricultural land is to be converted for non-agricultural use; and partition deed, for which a sketch is prepared to show one's legal right on a part of agricultural land," Ashoka explained.

"The number of surveyors is limited and every month we receive over a lakh survey applications. Also, there are some six lakh applications already pending at various stages. This makes citizens wait for several months and, in some cases, years," Ashoka said. "To solve this problem, we've formulated a system for citizens to prepare their own sketches," he said.

