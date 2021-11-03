Karnataka slashes VAT on petrol, diesel: Check prices

Karnataka slashes VAT on petrol, diesel by Rs 7: Check prices

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 03 2021, 23:11 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2021, 23:11 ist

Karnataka on Wednesday became the third BJP-ruled state to cut petrol and diesel prices by Rs 7. With this, petrol is expected to cost Rs 95.50 a litre and diesel Rs 81.50. The reduced prices will come into effect from Thursday evening.

CM Bommai said this will cost the state exchequer an estimated Rs 2,100 crore.

This follows the Centre's announcement to reduce excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and Rs 10 per litre on diesel from Thursday.

Read | Diwali surprise: Petrol, diesel to be cheaper from tomorrow

Assam and Tripura were the other two states that also cut VAT on fuels by Rs 7.

The finance ministry said the Rs 10 cut on diesel will come as a boost to farmers ahead of rabi crop sowing. The lowering of prices of transport fuel is also expected to keep the general price rise in essential commodities under check.

It must be noted that the reduction in petrol and diesel prices comes ahead of elections in seven states, including the crucial Uttar Pradesh polls early next year.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Crude Oil
Petrol
diesel
fuel price hike
basavaraj bommai
Bengaluru
Karnataka News

Related videos

What's Brewing

How much does a baleen whale eat?

How much does a baleen whale eat?

Meet the small-nation, carbon-negative club

Meet the small-nation, carbon-negative club

ISIS poses a threat to Taliban govt in Afghanistan

ISIS poses a threat to Taliban govt in Afghanistan

Sputnik Light induces strong immune responses in trials

Sputnik Light induces strong immune responses in trials

'Been a dream journey': Chhetri on historic Khel Ratna

'Been a dream journey': Chhetri on historic Khel Ratna

Which countries are vaccinating kids against Covid-19?

Which countries are vaccinating kids against Covid-19?

Scientists eye beginning of an end to Covid-19 pandemic

Scientists eye beginning of an end to Covid-19 pandemic

Floods, droughts: What a 3°C warmer Earth would be like

Floods, droughts: What a 3°C warmer Earth would be like

 